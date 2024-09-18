Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 187,444 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.16.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.