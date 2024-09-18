Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.62

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 62147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 255,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 265,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 694,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 347,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

