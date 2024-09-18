Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.02

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.02 and last traded at $102.02, with a volume of 6479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

