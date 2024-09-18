Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.69

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 240834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,344,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,601,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

