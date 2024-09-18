Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.99

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 9243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

