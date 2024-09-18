Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.64

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 117177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 33,476 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,907,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.