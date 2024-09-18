Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. 118,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,715. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.