Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.29

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 16223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.