Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.29

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 16223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,442,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

