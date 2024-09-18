Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $474.83 and last traded at $473.55. Approximately 4,793,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 40,067,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.49.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.79.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
