Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $474.83 and last traded at $473.55. Approximately 4,793,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 40,067,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.49.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

