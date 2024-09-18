Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.81

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 15145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

