Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 784,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,989 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $41.46.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $998.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.