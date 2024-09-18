Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.32

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 58126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

