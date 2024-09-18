Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.41

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $753.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

