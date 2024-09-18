Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,848,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSPM opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

