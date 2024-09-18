Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.20

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 245210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.