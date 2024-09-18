Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,007,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 297,043 shares.The stock last traded at $103.11 and had previously closed at $102.94.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.