Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.32

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 765693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after acquiring an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after acquiring an additional 479,490 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,044,000 after acquiring an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

