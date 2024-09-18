Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.72

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.72 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 62416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 75,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

