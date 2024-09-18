Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 38,064 shares.The stock last traded at $59.69 and had previously closed at $59.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $99,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

