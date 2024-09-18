Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.41

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 21942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $841.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

