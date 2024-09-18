Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.58

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 134189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

