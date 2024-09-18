InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Up 10.2% in August

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 321,312 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 74,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,254. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.