Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Invesque Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.