Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 18th (ACIU, ADAG, AMS, AOSL, BDTX, BRCC, CFLT, CGEM, CMP, COR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 18th:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get AC Immune SA alerts:

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $223.00 target price on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.51) target price on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.10) price target on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Public Policy (LON:PPHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.