Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 18th (ACIU, ADAG, AMS, AOSL, BDTX, BRCC, CFLT, CGEM, CMP, COR)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 18th:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $223.00 target price on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.51) target price on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.10) price target on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Public Policy (LON:PPHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

