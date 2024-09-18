Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 12-Month High at $379.50

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379.50 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 379.50 ($5.01), with a volume of 1047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.95).

Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of 4,637.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.65.

About Investment

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.