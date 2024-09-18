Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 158,849 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,205% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,175 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,654,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,654,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827,154 shares of company stock worth $9,893,973 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 105,490,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

