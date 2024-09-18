Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,147 call options.

Barclays reduced their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 974,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. Research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

