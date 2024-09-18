Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,781 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 22,159 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.1 %

TTD traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. 1,833,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 264.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $109.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.