Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Investors Title stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Investors Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Investors Title by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.