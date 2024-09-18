Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 1461403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.82. The company has a market cap of £39.65 million, a P/E ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

