Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Invitation Homes worth $315,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,424 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,812,000 after purchasing an additional 232,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

