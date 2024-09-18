Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Invivyd worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVVD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Invivyd by 4,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invivyd in the second quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 198.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invivyd Price Performance

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd Profile

(Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.