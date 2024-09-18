iomart Group (LON:IOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $110.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.51), with a volume of 52547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.52).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on iomart Group

iomart Group Stock Down 0.9 %

About iomart Group

The firm has a market cap of £125.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,858.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.48.

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.