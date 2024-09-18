IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.98 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.12 ($0.24). 6,667,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,314,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.58 ($0.26).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.23 million, a PE ratio of -870.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.87.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

