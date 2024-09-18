Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Down 4.2%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 154,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,266,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market capitalization of $707.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,097 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 1,226,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

