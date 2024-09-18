IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.45

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 63212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a market cap of $855.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 44,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

