iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.44

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 134792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
