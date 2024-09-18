iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.44

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 134792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 91,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

