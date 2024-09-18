iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.34

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.34 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 190517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

