iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.71

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 2925189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
