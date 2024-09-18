iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.71

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 2925189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

