iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 11.0% in August

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,308. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.