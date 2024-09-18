iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.51

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.51 and last traded at $111.43, with a volume of 724821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.85.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
