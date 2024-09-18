iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.29

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.29 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 15467720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.