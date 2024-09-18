iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.29

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.29 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 15467720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

