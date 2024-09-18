iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.25

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 379198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
