iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.25

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 379198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

