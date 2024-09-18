iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $877,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,378,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IGIB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,797. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.