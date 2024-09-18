iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.03

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIBGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 2136878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420,972 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,378,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,032,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

