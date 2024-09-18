iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.03

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 2136878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420,972 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,378,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,032,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

