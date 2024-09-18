iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.03

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 2136878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.