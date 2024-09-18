iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.16

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 3975379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
