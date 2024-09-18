iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.16

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 3975379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,146,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,164,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

