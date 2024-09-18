iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.18

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.18 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 95536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,481,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,991,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 164,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,801 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 519.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

