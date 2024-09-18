iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.63

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.63 and last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 102528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after acquiring an additional 138,493 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 452,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after buying an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

