iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.63

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.63 and last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 102528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
