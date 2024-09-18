iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.74

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 266495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
