iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.74

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 266495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

