iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 313,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 89,447 shares.The stock last traded at $38.45 and had previously closed at $38.39.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.